Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3,568.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,712,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $101,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,885 shares of company stock valued at $306,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

NWBI stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

