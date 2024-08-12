Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $928,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $15,213,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

