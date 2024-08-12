Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,838. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.99. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Novavax

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shah Capital Management grew its position in Novavax by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,263 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Novavax by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,055,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

