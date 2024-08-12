NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NRG stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $87.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 1,398.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

