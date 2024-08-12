Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 5,888,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,228,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £1.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

