Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.89.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nutrien by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,145,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,985,000 after acquiring an additional 399,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nutrien by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,620,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150,851 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 75,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 550,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,222,000 after purchasing an additional 126,119 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

