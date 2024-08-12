NV5 Global, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for NV5 Global in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NV5 Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $95.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $113,071.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,123 shares of company stock worth $763,857 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

