NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $242.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

