Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.35. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.05 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,686.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,799 shares of company stock valued at $44,626. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

