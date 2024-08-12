Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.25 on Monday. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truefg LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

