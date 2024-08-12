Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

OCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Oculis from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of OCS opened at $11.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Oculis has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $471.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oculis stock. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

