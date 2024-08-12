Oklo (OKLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE OKLO opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66. Oklo has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oklo

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.