OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 159.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

OmniAb Price Performance

OmniAb stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $498.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OmniAb will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OmniAb

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $1,060,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,632,059.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OABI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its stake in OmniAb by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Articles

