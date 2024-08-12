Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 153 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $210.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.40. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $218.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

