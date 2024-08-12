Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 242 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PSX opened at $135.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile



Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

