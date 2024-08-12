Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 278 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,029,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $136.90.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.