Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 318 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $91.86 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.

Insider Activity

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,367 shares of company stock worth $3,061,165. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

