Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 98 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $294.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.32 and its 200 day moving average is $302.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.43 and a 1 year high of $363.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

