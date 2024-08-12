Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 98 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kadant Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Kadant stock opened at $294.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.32 and its 200 day moving average is $302.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.43 and a 1 year high of $363.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Kadant Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant
In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
