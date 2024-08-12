Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 232 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after acquiring an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after acquiring an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 120,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.