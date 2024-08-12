Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in NMI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in NMI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NMI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NMI Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $37.40 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

