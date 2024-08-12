Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.