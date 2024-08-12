Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,618 shares of company stock worth $2,093,939. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.3 %

ENSG opened at $141.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.43. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

