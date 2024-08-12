Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Read Our Latest Report on SRE

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.