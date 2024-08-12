Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.92.

NYSE:PSA opened at $317.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $318.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

