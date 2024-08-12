Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,678 shares of company stock valued at $66,762,300. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $124.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average is $159.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

