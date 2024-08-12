Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 83 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP opened at $404.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.92 and a 200-day moving average of $420.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

