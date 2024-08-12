Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $241.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.24.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.28.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

