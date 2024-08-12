Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 489 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

