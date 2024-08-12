Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 278 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Kirby by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 343.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at $852,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 253.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $116.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.12. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $130.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

