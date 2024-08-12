Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $200.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.81 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.44.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

