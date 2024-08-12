Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.12. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a current ratio of 13.14.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Open Lending by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

