Oppenheimer Raises RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $31.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.45.

RXO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.38. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RXO will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RXO by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in RXO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in RXO by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

