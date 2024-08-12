Oppenheimer Raises Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target to $65.00

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.58% from the company’s current price.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $53.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of -1.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $298,672.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,395.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,224. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

