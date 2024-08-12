OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,396,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

