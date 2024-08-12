Organigram (OGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Organigram to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.20 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%.

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of OGI opened at C$2.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Organigram

In other Organigram news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total value of C$31,056.39. Insiders own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

