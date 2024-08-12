Organigram (OGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Organigram to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 188.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGI stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $152.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Organigram in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

