Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Orion worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Orion

In other Orion news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,584,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 4,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,694.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,584,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OEC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Orion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Orion’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Articles

