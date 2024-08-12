Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OSCR. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006 in the last ninety days. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

