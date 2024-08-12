Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Get Ouster alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ouster

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.42. Ouster has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ouster will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 104,197 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,585,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.