Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.67). On average, analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $7.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $171.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

