PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $100.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.91.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $92.02. 656,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.61. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

