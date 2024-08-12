Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 256,979 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511,787 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,901 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,317,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after purchasing an additional 71,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,845,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of PACB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. 2,275,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852,184. The company has a market cap of $402.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

