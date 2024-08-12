Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

PCRX opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $544.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,488,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $15,677,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $13,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 285,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $9,542,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

