Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Shares of PCRX opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

