Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

