Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.93.

PGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $184,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 288,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,223.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,499 shares of company stock worth $565,108 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 781.6% in the 4th quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 220,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 195,406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,099,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 6.44. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

