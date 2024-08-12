Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.64. 195,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,137,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Specifically, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $184,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 288,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $184,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 288,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,499 shares of company stock valued at $565,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $923.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 6.44.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

