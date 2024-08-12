Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Palo Alto Networks has set its Q4 guidance at $1.40-1.42 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PANW opened at $331.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.23 and its 200-day moving average is $310.87. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.