PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $69.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PAR Technology Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:PAR opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.18. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 14.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

