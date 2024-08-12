PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $52.34. 71,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,334. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.18. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

